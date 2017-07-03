How many foreign business owners are there in Italy?

Related:

Website informing on the employment of refugees The Skills2Work project has released an online platform which provides information on the labour market integration of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection in 9 participating EU member states: Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Refugees, employers and service providers will find Read More.

When government aid stops immigrants look for work In Scandinavia, the success of one experiment for integration of new arrivals has been confirmed. Between 2015 - 2016, in fact, the number of non-EU residents in Denmark who found work doubled. The merit has been attributed, most of all, to the cuts that the Danish government made to the overly generous Read More.

Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.

Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integration It will be interesting to see what unemployed Swedish citizens (5%) think about the recent official estimates regarding the integration of immigrants in the workplace. In fact, it has been declared that 80% of the nearly 150,000 positions that will be created between 2017-2018 will go to foreigners. An announcement Read More.

No to immigration, Yes to steel: words of Donald Trump In the USA, the clash over immigration that seemed to have calmed down for a few weeks, has exploded with a force that is greater than ever. Which is evident to anyone who witnessed the incredible brawl that broke out last Tuesday in the Texas parliament. Which saw the Republican Read More.