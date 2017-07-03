How many foreign business owners are there in Italy?by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.03
The number of foreign business owners in Italy, today reaching 575,000, is continually increasing. The current figure represents 9.5% of the total number of business owners nationally. Though a bit slower than the most recent period, the first trimester of this year, the balance between opening and closings of foreign enterprises recorded a solid positive figure of 3,674 units, compared to that of Italian business owners, having recorded a negative, -19.579 units, in the same period. These latest data have been released by a survey undertaken by Unioncamere-InfoCamere. The business sector where immigrants prevail is commerce (about 207,000 businesses, representing 36% of all foreign businesses), followed by construction (131,000, 23% of foreign businesses) and then, the hospitality and manufacturing sectors (both with approximately 45,000 units). Geographically, the region that has attracted the majority of these business leaders is Lombardy with 111,000 businesses, followed (though distantly) by the Lazio region (75,000) and then Tuscany (53,000).
Website informing on the employment of refugees
The Skills2Work project has released an online platform which provides information on the labour market integration of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection in 9 participating EU member states: Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Refugees, employers and service providers will find Read More.
When government aid stops immigrants look for work
In Scandinavia, the success of one experiment for integration of new arrivals has been confirmed. Between 2015 - 2016, in fact, the number of non-EU residents in Denmark who found work doubled. The merit has been attributed, most of all, to the cuts that the Danish government made to the overly generous Read More.
Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy
While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.
Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integration
It will be interesting to see what unemployed Swedish citizens (5%) think about the recent official estimates regarding the integration of immigrants in the workplace. In fact, it has been declared that 80% of the nearly 150,000 positions that will be created between 2017-2018 will go to foreigners. An announcement Read More.
No to immigration, Yes to steel: words of Donald Trump
In the USA, the clash over immigration that seemed to have calmed down for a few weeks, has exploded with a force that is greater than ever. Which is evident to anyone who witnessed the incredible brawl that broke out last Tuesday in the Texas parliament. Which saw the Republican Read More.
The majority of Eastern-European immigrants work their hearts out from morning to night
Always involved, on time, productive and dutiful. They are not German workers, but Polish and Romanian plumbers and builders employed in the United Kingdom. Tracing the identikit, surprising to many, is a recent study by the University of Bath on the workplace behaviour of European residents in the United Kingdom. Read More.