How many fatal accidents occurred at work in the European Union?

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.27

In 2014, 3 348 fatal accidents occurred at work in the European Union (EU). This represents a standardised incidence rate of 2.3 fatal accidents per 100,000 workers. Standardised incidence rates aim to eliminate differences in the structures of countries’ economies. They correspond to the number of accidents per 100 000 workers adjusted for the relative sizes of economic sectors at EU level. Across Member States, the lowest standardised incidence rates were registered in the Netherlands (1.0 per 100,000 workers, Greece (1.2), Finland (1.2 in 2013), Germany (1.4), Sweden (1.5) and the United Kingdom (1.6), while the highest were recorded in Romania (7.1), Latvia (6.0), Lithuania (5.6) and Bulgaria (5.4). This information is published by Eurostat on the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, an annual international campaign to promote safe, healthy and decent work, which is held on 28 April.