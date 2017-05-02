How many Europeans had a temporary contract in 2016?

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.02

26.4 million employees aged 15 to 64 in the European Union had a temporary contract in 2016. This represents 14.2% of all employees in the EU. This proportion was slightly higher for women (14.7%) than for men (13.8%). According to Eurostat, more than 1 in 5 employees had a temporary contract in 2016 in Poland (27.5%), Spain (26.1%), Portugal (22.3%), Croatia (22.2%) and the Netherlands (20.6%). At the opposite end of the scale, temporary employees accounted for less than 5% of all employees in Romania (1.4%), Lithuania (2.0%), Estonia and Latvia (both 3.7%) as well as in Bulgaria (4.1%). For many young people across Europe, temporary employment is an important step in the transition from education into the labour market. They held by far the highest share of temporary contracts: in 2016, 43.8% of employees aged 15 to 24 were employed under a temporary contract.