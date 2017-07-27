How many Erasmus+ participants are there?

Related:

Record number of aspiring physicians in Italy In Italy, this year, there will be almost 67,000 students taking the admissions test for medical school. The increase from 62,694 in 2016 is noteworthy. But, the number of available slots is only 9,100. Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) published these figures and announced that signing up Read More.

Notaries whose clients have Alzheimer’s need to consider many issues French notaries are increasingly concerned about working with clients who have dementia or Alzheimer’s. They are worried that these individuals’ decision making capabilities might be compromised by their illness. At least this is the position expressed in a recent report prepared by the French association, Fondation Médéric Alzheimer and the National Read More.

Willing to forgo vacation for an internship abroad The number of Italian young people who forgo their vacation to do an internship abroad is continually increasing. As many as 72% of them, in fact, has declared their willingness to trade a fun-filled summer for an educational experience somewhere in the world. Why? Because of the importance for future Read More.

Spain restores the anonymous CV to combat discrimination The Spanish government is reviving the anonymous curriculum to fight against discrimination. This experiment is a result of an agreement signed by the Executive of Madrid .There will be 78 voluntary companies that will hire their employees through anonymous CVs: without a surname, name, age, sex, date and place of Read More.

In Italy door to door sales know no crisis In Italy, there is an industry that still provides great job opportunities to young people. A job as a door to door sales person, has at present at least 15,000 vacant positions. And you can start from the beginning without experience because training is given along with all the tools Read More.