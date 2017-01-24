How many entrepreneurs will celebrate the Year of the Rooster in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.24

Chinese entrepreneurs living in Italy will celebrate their New Year. Which, scheduled for Saturday, January 28, will be the beginning of the Year of the Rooster. In Italy, companies run by a Chinese are nearly 49,000. A figure that, in one year, increased by 3.5%. These are the findings from a report by the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, which has analyzed the phenomenon in Lombardy. In this Region there are 9,700 individual businesses owned by Chinese individuals. In Milan, they are 5,272: equal to 54.4% of the regional total and 10.9% of the national total. The sectors where these self-employed workers are more numerous are basically three: trade, accommodation and catering services, and manufacturing.