How many domestic workers are employed in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.06

It is estimated that domestic workers in Italy are 886,125. A number that, since 2007, has increased by 42%. 57.6% of them are cleaning ladies, while 42.4% caregivers. Considering the progressive population ageing process in this country, the number of caregivers is expected to increase by 25.2% in 2030 compared to 2016. The data are contained in a study by the “Leone Moressa” Foundation with the National Employers’ Association of Domestic Labour (DOMINA), that also traced the identikit of the domestic workers’ employers: men in the 52% of cases, aged 62 years on average, living in a big city and who chose the person to be employed thanks to word of mouth.

