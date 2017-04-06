How many disabled women are victims of abuse in Spain

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.04.06

As many as 31% of Spanish women with disabilitites has been victim of violence. A percentage that is almost three times more than the number recorded for the rest of the female population. These are only a few of the shocking data that emerged from a recent study undertaken by the Fundación CERMI on a sample of 10,000 women with/without handicap. The types of abuse that the women reported having experienced, had no limits: psychological (insults and verbal threats), economic, physical, and sexual. And as if this were not enough, this type of mistreatment affected the overall health of these women: with chronic back pain, depression, insomnia and chronic fatigue. In 75% of the cases, the victim, often alone, is afraid to even report the abuse, because she doesn’t even know that it’s possible.

