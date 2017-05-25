How many deaths due to assaults in the EU

Related:

Changing together so as not to divorce Want to know if your relationship will last? Ask yourself: Who was your favourite singer 15 years ago? And now? If the answers are different, it means: a) that the singer has changed, b) that you have changed, c) that both are probably true. If this is so, why should things

Why Facebook is the worst thing for a new mother Facebook is the worst thing for a new mother's mental health, fueling anxiety, depression and stress. A new study by the Ohio State University looked at a specific group of moms – highly educated, mostly married women who had full-time jobs – and found that those who felt societal pressure

Living in cities makes young people paranoid and schizophrenic That it is healthier to live in the country than the city is well known. However, the fact that young city-dwellers also have 40% more chance of suffering from psychosis (hearing voices, paranoia or becoming schizophrenic in adulthood) is perhaps is less common knowledge. These were the findings by a

Separated fathers have to fight to spend more time with the kids In France, of the 3.4 million kids from divorced parents, three fourths, which means 2.5 million, no longer steps foot in the home of the parent with whom he/she does not live. Which, in most cases, is the father's house. Seeing that in 80% of the divorces, it is the

Paying alimony to maintain ex-partner's lifestyle gets some clarification Bad news for Italian husbands who are considering legal separation. Unfortunately, a new clarification is spoiling the party of many "nearly-singles" who were celebrating after the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court regarding alimony payments. The recent sentence demanded a reorientation of "maintaining lifestyles" previously enjoyed by the "ex" (during