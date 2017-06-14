How many deaths could have been avoided in the EU?by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.14
In the European Union (EU), almost 1.7 million persons aged less than 75 died in 2014. Of those, more than 560 000 (or 33.3% of total deaths) could be considered as untimely. In other words, 1 death out of 3 in the EU could have been avoided in the light of medical knowledge and technology. According to data published by Eurostat, heart attacks (178 000 avoidable deaths or 32% of total avoidable deaths of persons aged less than 75) accounted by far for the largest share of potentially avoidable deaths in the EU. They were followed by strokes (almost 91 000 deaths, or 16%), colorectal cancers (66 500 or 12%), breast cancers (50 100 or 9%), hypertensive diseases (28 700 or 5%) and pneumonia (22 800 or 4%). The proportions of potentially avoidable deaths through optimal health care vary considerably between EU Member States. The highest shares of avoidable deaths were registered in Romania (47.6%) and Latvia (47%), followed by Lithuania (45.3%), Bulgaria (43.2%) and Slovakia (43.1%). On the other hand, the share was below a quarter in France (24%) and between 25% and 30% in Denmark (26.5%), Belgium (26.6%), Luxembourg (27.4%) and the Netherlands (27.9%).
