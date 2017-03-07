How many deaf-blind women are there in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.07

In Italy, there are over 122,000 deaf-blind women. Accounting for 64.8% of the 189,000 deaf-blind people in this country. The data are the result of a study carried out by the Italian Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) for the Italian League of the Golden Thread. That, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, wants to remember the deaf-blind women’s right to feel able to participate actively in social life. Just think that many of them feel left out and believe that their handicap is an insurmountable obstacle that prevents them even from leave home and take public transportation by themselves.