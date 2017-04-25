How many clandestine abortions are performed in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.25

It is estimated that in Italy, clandestine abortions are at least 20,000 a year. Even if the real figure should be around 40/50 thousand. This is because 75 thousand are those declared spontaneous by the Italian Institute of Statistics and 1/3 of them are probably the result of home interventions which go wrong. These are the data recalled by the Minister of Health during a recent question time at the Chamber of Deputies. During which it also emerged that, from North to South of the Country, 80% of gynecologists, and over 50% of anesthesiologists and nurses, no longer applies law no. 194 of 1978; the consequence is that women who are rejected by hospitals and other health facilities, are forced to turn to those who perform illegal abortion. Putting their health and life at risk.