How many children with imprisoned parents are there in Italy

How many children with imprisoned parents are there in Italyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.19
In Italy, children with imprisoned parents are more than 100,000. This is a very delicate topic which is being discussed in Naples at the International Conference “Supporting children with imprisoned parents: A cross-sectoral approach benefiting all”, organized by the Italian Association ‘Bambinisenzasbarre‘ and Children of Prisoners Europe (COPE). This is an occasion of discussion between journalists, experts in traditional, digital and third sector communication and as well an opportunity to present experiences of good multidisciplinary practices in Europe.
Published in Prisons.
