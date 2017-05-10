How many British citizens are residing in other EU countries

How many British citizens are residing in other EU countriesby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.10
British citizens who are residents of other EU nations amount to 1.22 million. The countries most preferred by Her Majesty’s subjects are Spain (in first place), with more than 300,000; followed by Ireland (254,000), France (185,000), Germany (103,000) and Italy (65,000). To the contrary, the number of citizens from other EU countries residing in Britain amount to 3.16 million, and these are precisely the individuals who will be hit the hardest by Brexit. For this reason, EU institutions are trying to reach an agreement that will protect their rights, including the rights of British citizens who live in other EU nations, as they enter into negotiations regarding the U.K.’s exit strategy. European Parliament president, Antonio Tajani, approached Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, on the question during his visit to London on April 20th: “The students, workers and families are valuable members of society and deserve some certainty regarding their future.”
