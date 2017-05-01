How is the employment situation in the EU and the Member States?

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.01

On 1 May, Labour Day, Eurostat publishes a data visualisation tool & some interesting information on the employment situation in the EU and the Member States and the EFTA countries in 2016. Is possible to use this visualisation to see a breakdown of the population in each country by labour status, showing, for example, the number of persons aged 15-74 who were employed, unemployed or economically inactive. For some indicators, is also possible to compare your country with others, by clicking on the bar chart icons. The infographic is available in English, French and German.