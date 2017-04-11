How does Italy welcome its immigrants

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.11

As of April 5th, there have been 176,470 immigrants registered as having arrived in Italy. With 78% of them hosted in temporary welcome structures, 13.5% in centers that are part of the SPRAR system and the remaining 8% in the so-called “hotspots” and centers of first contact on Italian soil (point of arrival). These data, diffused by the Ismu Foundation, tell us that in the first 3 months of this year, as many as 24,000 immigrants reached the Italian coast, of which 2,293 were unaccompanied minors. Which marks a new increase for Italy: +30% with respect to the same period in 2016. More than 10,000 arrivals only considering the recently concluded month of March. The prevalent countries of origin are: Nigeria, Guinea, and Bangladesh, with a significant increase in the numbers of immigrants coming from this last one. Another key figure is the number of deaths or persons lost in the Mediterranean, from the beginning of the year up until April 4th: 663 immigrants lost their lives on their way to Europe, which translates to 7 individuals a day.