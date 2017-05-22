How a bully comes into being

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.22

There are four factors that lead to the creation of a bully:

1) The eclipse of the authority of parents or teacher;

2) The importance of image and approval from others:

3) Adolescent disorientation concerning sexual identity;

4) Feelings of uncertainty with respect to parental expectations.

In this group show, in which sexuality is the leitmotif and the motive, the roles are always the same: the oppressor, the victim, the spectators who are friends and the real recipients of the message and the parents of the persecutor. This is described by José Ramón Ubieto in his book “Bullying, una falsa salida para los adolescentes”, recently published in Spain. According to the psychoanalyst, whilst adolescents who grow up in a functional environment surpass puberty my manipulating their body, colouring their hair, dressing in an ostentatious manner or getting tattoes, those who are less secure take out the stress created by trauma or anxiety on the body of another, through offensive behaviour, vioence and segregation. Catalising attention on the victim, the persecutor reinforces his/her narcissism and so avoids dealing with their own doubts and anxieties.