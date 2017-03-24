Homosexual marriages taking place in church are not against Denmark’s constitution

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.24

The Supreme Court in Denmark has ruled that same-sex marriages in church are not against the Danish constitution. In 2012, same-sex marriages were legalized, including marriages performed by the Church of Denmark. Legalization came about through a constitutional amendment that changed the recognition of marriage from solely being between a man and a woman to being between two people. The 2012 amendment has been challenged by a small pressure group as unconstitutional. The group argued that the amendment violates their right to religious freedom. They claimed any same-sex marriages performed by the Church of Denmark since 2012 should be ruled invalid. They also claimed that their right to religious freedom was protected by European Human Rights legislation. Yesterday, the Supreme Court disagreed on both counts, and said that the amendment was within the scope of what the Danish Parliament can decide.