Home economics comeback in schools to fight irresponsible spending

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.07

Home Economics is having a comeback in UK schools, to teach kids not to waste and to learn how to sew. Launched by the UK association Traid this new experimental program will see 10,000 elementary/middle school students take a weekly class to learn to sew and transform old shirts, skirts, and pants into the latest purse or fashion accessory. “The current business model in the clothes industry pushes kids to buy cheap garments that they can wear a few times and then throw away”, the project promoters explain. “We want to teach the new generations a method for fighting this “fast fashion” and encourage a consumer approach that is eco-sustainable”. But not only. The lessons will include numerous workshops where kids can discover a lot of facts regarding the fashion industry. For example, how it causes more pollution than any other, except for the Petroleum sector, and that, for example, it takes 2,700 liters of water just to make one t-shirt.