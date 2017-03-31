Holland confirms the difference between a sweet death and suicide

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.31

“Old age is not an illness, but a phase in the life-cycle that should be lived fully”. This is the underlying concept expressed by the Dutch medical Federation, KNMG. That pronounced a clear “no” to the recent proposal that the Dutch government presented on behalf of elderly individuals, not necessarily terminally ill, who felt that they had completed their life, and therefore, requested the right to assisted suicide, with the help of a sanitary operator. According to the doctors, this type of law would do nothing other than add pressure to an already fragile segment of the population, contributing to their sense of worthlessness. With serious risk that they would become stigmatized by the rest of society. Holland, together with Belgium, was the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia, and in 2002, assisted suicide, but under rigid medical control and reserved for people who were gravely ill.