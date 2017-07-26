HIV transmission is negligible among those receiving treatment

Related:

Tiny robots can swim through your veins This tiny magnetic robot swims the front crawl at 10 micrometres per second. And the nano-swimmer is strong enough to pass through more viscous liquids, like blood, to deliver medicine from inside your veins. The front crawl is the fastest way for humans to swim. So Tianlong Li at the Read More.

An end to the post-mortem discrimination against the HIV Positive In France, even the deceased who were infected with HIV will be granted the thanatopraxis which is a form of aesthetic treatment of the body before the funeral. To put an end to more than 30 years of discrimination, a document has been signed by the Ministry of Health of Read More.

You are encouraged not to be ashamed of your psoriasis at the beach Don’t stop going to the beach because of psoriasis. Show Me More of You is the name of the campaign promoted by Dara Torres, five-time Olympic swimming champion, who is now fifty years old and suffers from this skin disease. In the US alone it affects 7.5 million people and Read More.

HIV infections decrease worldwide Worldwide, HIV infections are decreasing: from 2.1 million in 2015 to 1.8 million in 2016. This is what emerged from the last report by the UNAIDS. The documents highlights the progress made in preventing contagions and curing the disease. For instance, the number of people having access to antiretroviral treatments Read More.

MP’s controversial alternative to pharmaceutical drugs Painting and poetry classes instead of the traditional pharmaceutical-based therapy are being recommended by the UK Parliamentary Group on the arts, health and well-being. In a detailed report sent to the National Health System to implement 'arts-on-prescription': the prescription of various artistic and creative therapies, to treat certain diseases, as Read More.