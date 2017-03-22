Historical decline in cancer mortality in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.22

For the first time in Italy, cancer deaths are decreasing. In 2013 they were 176,217: 1,134 units less than in 2012 when they were 177,351. The reasons of this historic decline are many. Among them, better adherence to screening programs and effective prevention campaigns. These are some of the themes discussed by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) during a national conference held today at the Ministry of Health. On this occasion, data about tumors in Italy in 2016 were also disseminated: last year 365,800 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, of which 189,600 (54%) among men and 176,200 (46%) among women. Overall, in our country, every day about 1,000 people receive a new cancer diagnosis. Colorectal cancer is the most frequent type of cancer (about 52,000 new diagnoses estimated for 2016: 29,500 in men and 22,900 in women), followed by breast cancer (50,000 new cases). Then, lung cancer (over 41,000 new cases: 27,800 in men and 13,500 in women), prostate cancer (35,000 new diagnoses) and bladder cancer (about 26,600 new cases: 21,400 in men and 5,200 in women).