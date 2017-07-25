Historic sentence on domestic cultivation of cannabis

Historic sentence on domestic cultivation of cannabisby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.25
In Italy, cultivation of marijuana at home is not a crime, as long as it done according to “domestic” methods. And, not, on the other hand “according to methods of formal agricultural cultivation”. Such is the language in a recent sentence pronounced by the Court of Cassation, who decided to absolve a man who had been charged for having 6 marijuana plants at his home that measured 90 cm tall (each) and from which the individual could obtain a quantity of the drug twice that of the legally acceptable limit for personal use. The Supreme Judges, however, cited a precedent whereby a different judicial orientation had been used in a similar case: “it is not sufficient to only consider the quantity of the active ingredient that can be obtained by single plants, but, rather, it is necessary to also evaluate the methods of cultivation, so that it can be determined whether or not such production would be enough to potentially increase the market supply”. Thus, in this case, they were able to determine that the quantity was for personal use only, seeing as there were no indications whatsoever of drug trafficking.
In Uruguay cannabis is being sold in pharmacies
Uruguay’s government has given the green light for the sale in pharmacies of cannabis for recreational use. For now, 16 pharmacies have signed up for being able to sell it. But, the number is expected to rise to at least 30 in the next months. Since 2013, this South American Read More.
A yes for Cannabis, Chamber of Deputies gives the go ahead
The Italian Chamber of Deputies has given the go-ahead for the signatures collected for the popular law for the legalization of cannabis in Italy. The President Laura Boldrini has informed the Luca Coscioni Association and the Italian Radicals that the certificates delivered in the election on 11 November last year Read More.
In Nevada marijuana is victim of its own success
Boom in marijuana sales in Nevada only one week from the law being in force, after legalization was voted in November. In fact, only since July 1st has marijuana been sold for recreational use. A regulation that created a literal invasion of dispensaries, that generated revenues totaling about $3 million. With Read More.
Young Italians are the second most frequent consumers of cannabis in EU
Itay classified as the second largest consumer of cannabis in Europe, among young people. Over the last twelve months, 19% of young Italians claimed to have used marijuana, a percentage that is inferior only to that of France, which recorded 22.1% usage in the same age group. At least, these Read More.
Marijuana use on the rise in Spain
Use of cannabis on the rise in Spain. According to the latest data from the Madrid's Ministry of Health, 9.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 admits to having consumed marijuana in the last year. They were 9.3% in 2013. Moreover, 2.1% say they smoke weed every day. Read More.
Magic mushrooms and cannabis are the safest recreational drug
Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally. According to the Global Drug Survey 2017, of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment – less than for MDMA, LSD and cocaine, Read More.