Historic drop in capital executions in USA

by Raffaele Nappi - 2016.12.22

Historic drop in the number of capital executions in the USA. In 2016, just to cite some of the most startling data from the report published by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), there were 20 executions, against 98, the number recorded for 1999: in short, an 80 % decrease over a 15-year period. For the first time in almost a half-century, no states imposed more than 10 death penalties. The majority of these sentences (to death) are found in Georgia and Texas (80 %), arriving at 2 % of the counties, on a national scale. The decrease in executions reflects a popular consensus, which for the first time has dropped below 50%. “Citizens are always more uncomfortable talking about the death penalty”, explains Robert Dunham, Executive Director of the DPIC and author of the report.