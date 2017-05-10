Historic divorce sentence in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10
Historic divorce sentence in Italy
  • Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Whatsapp
  • Print
Attachments

In Italy, when calculating alimony payments, lifestyle considerations regarding the standard of living during the marriage are no longer valid. This revolutionary decision that flies in the face of years of judicial pronouncements, has just been published by the Supreme Court. According to which new parameters have been established when alimony is being considered (or not) for the partner who is economically less advantaged. The Supreme Judges, in fact, commented that it was necessary to “go beyond the conception of marriage as a means of securing definitive patrimony forever”. Seeing as “at this point in time, marriage has assumed a generally accepted social definition of an act of freedom and of accepting responsibility for oneself, as well as a place for sharing life with someone, but, a situation that could end, nevertheless”. Therefore, it is necessary to consider that “protecting a certain lifestyle that an ex-partner had maintained during marriage should not be viewed as a relevant judicial aim.

Related:

  • An army of silent caregivers in the family under-25

    In France, out of 8 million family caregivers, 500,000 are under 25 years old. In fact, many small children, even very small, often help a disabled family member to move, eat, or wash. A reality that is still taboo and “invisible”, but which is becoming more common, due to the Read More...

  • In all countries kids buy first homes with help from parents

    When it comes to helping your children buy a house, it’s a small world. In the UK, for example, “The Parent’s Bank” hands out a quantity of money that is comparable to the loans made by the country’s first 10 financial institutions. According to the estimations of Legal&General, a UK Read More...

  • When are young Europeans ready to leave the nest?

    In the European Union (EU), the average age of young people leaving the parental household stood at 26.1 in 2015. But significant differences can be observed across Member States. According to Eurostat, the three Nordic Member States were those where young people left home earliest: at 19.7 years in Sweden, Read More...