Historic decrease in the number of obese Italian kids

Historic decrease in the number of obese Italian kidsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.05
Historic decrease in the number of obese children in Italy. From 12% in 2008 to 9.3% in 2016: -22.5%. The same is true for kids who are overweight, with a decrease of 8% in the same period. Overall, the percentage of young Italians with weight problems that are somewhat serious, has gone from 35.2% to 30.6%, over the last 10 years. These data were collected from a representative sample of 50,000 minors between the ages of 8-9 years old, and were made known by the Surveillance System Okkio alla Salute, which is coordinated by the Italian Institute of Health (ISS). This is good news, but the experts warn against excessive enthusiasm, seeing as Italy is still far from meeting the standards indicated by the World Health Organization.
