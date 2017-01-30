Historic decrease in Spain’s drop-out rate

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.30

For the first time Spain’s student drop-out rate has fallen below 19%, an all time record. In 2008, in fact, the rate was 31.7%. The current percentage actually represents a decrease in the number of young between the ages of 18 and 24 who have neither a diploma or are engaged in some type of training programs. The Spanish regions that have to lowest percentage of drop-out are Basque regions (7.9%) and Cantabria (8.6%), and those with the highest percentages are the Baleari Islands (26.8%) and Murcia (26.4%). The objective Madrid has set for 2020 is to reach an overall, national percentage of 15% di drop outs.