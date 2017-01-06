Historic decline in death rate from cancer in the USA

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.06

In the USA, the cancer death rate fell 25% from its peak in 1991 to 2014. That is more than two million deaths fewer. These are the results of the latest statistics released by the American Cancer Society. That has observed that this decline is linked to the most diffused types of tumor: lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancers. Two major explanations given. The first. A decline in the number of smokers. The differences reflect historical patterns in tobacco use, where women began smoking in large numbers many years later than men, and were slower to quit. As a result, death rates by lung cancer are declining about twice as fast in men as in women. Secondly, new detection instruments for prostate cancer that avoid over diagnosis (finding cancers that would never need to be treated), as well as the diffusion of colonscopy, tripled especially among men aged 50 and older.