High school with scientific program is number one choice of Italian kids

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.08

In Italy, the number of kids who chose a high school, as opposed to technical or professional program, has increased. This year 54.6%, instead of the 53.1% in the academic year 2016/2017, chose to go to some type of high school, as opposed to a technical or professional school. The scientific program was the most popular, being preferred by 25.1% of kids that enrolled (24.5% recorded last year). Of those who did not enroll in the scientific program, 6,6% chose a classical education (6.1% last year). Students choosing a specialized Linguistic curriculum reached 9.2% and Artistic programs, 4.2%. According to the first estimates provided by the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR), 30.3% of students opted for a technical institute (not much change from last year’s 30.4%). Instead, kids who sought training in the Professional sphere, went from 16.5% to 15.1%, with the Service sector going from 10.5% to 9.6%.



