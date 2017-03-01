High living standards earned by fathers destroys health of children

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.01

Children are more at risk for colon and rectal cancer than their parents. The new generations are starting to pay the price for a lifestyle of excess, typical of a society that is in good health. They are the principle consumers (and victims) of a vast array of avant-garde products and services that are killing them, in the long-term. This allarm was launched in a study recently conducted by the American Cancer Society on a large sample of patients with these pathologies, in the age range 20 – 70. The data indicated that the abuse of food, alcohol, drugs, Smartphone, telelavoro, shopping online, TV on demand, videogames and no sports exposes young people to a more elevated risk of becoming obese with metabolic pathologies. Fertile terrain for colon cancer.