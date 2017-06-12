Hi-tech solution for helping deaf spectators enjoy theatre

Hi-tech solution for helping deaf spectators enjoy theatreby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.12
New first-of-a kind, virtual helmet launched in Brazil for deaf theatre goers. Developed in collaboration with the telephone giant, Samsung, a camera inside a virtual helmet allows deaf spectators to see the stage and at the same time see subtitles that are produced after the camera has elaborated the images and the sounds/words of the actors. Differently than movies, live theatre presents certain challenges regarding scenes and dialogues. For example, the speed and the fact that the actors are far away make lip-reading very difficult. Also, trying to predict what is going to happen with real, flesh and bones actors is not a simple task.
