Here’s why French kids avoid obesity

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.14

While the rest of the world is seeing record levels of obesity, in France, there is an increase in the percentage of young people in excellent physical shape: +5% over the last 10 years, in the age range 11-14. The phenomenon is seen more among females (+15%), and is attributed, though not exclusively, to trying desperately to keep up with the images of perfectly toned super-stars that permeate the media. The truth of the matter is, and this is the good news, that a new culture of well-being is spreading like wildfire among the new generations of French. Who, contrary to their parents, associate a healthy lifestyle with regular physical activity, strict attention to the ingredients that go into what they eat and drink, and concern with what gets served to them in the school lunchrooms.