Here’s what she said to her daughter who called her “fat”

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.19

“Come here and let’s talk about it. You just called me fat, but the truth of the matter is, I’m not fat. We all have fat. You too. Fat is necessary to protect our bones and muscles, and to produce energy. It’s just that some have a bit more than others”. This post on Instagram , from American mom, Allison Kimmey, received thousands of “likes” and shares. She decided to make it public after her daughter, who was unhappy about being told to get out of the pool, screamed at her that she was too overweight. Taking advantage of the situation, Allison explained that fat, in and of itself, is not an ugly word, and that it is not right to discriminate against a person who has more of it, because each person is different from another.