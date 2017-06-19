Here’s what she said to her daughter who called her “fat”by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.19
“Come here and let’s talk about it. You just called me fat, but the truth of the matter is, I’m not fat. We all have fat. You too. Fat is necessary to protect our bones and muscles, and to produce energy. It’s just that some have a bit more than others”. This post on Instagram , from American mom, Allison Kimmey, received thousands of “likes” and shares. She decided to make it public after her daughter, who was unhappy about being told to get out of the pool, screamed at her that she was too overweight. Taking advantage of the situation, Allison explained that fat, in and of itself, is not an ugly word, and that it is not right to discriminate against a person who has more of it, because each person is different from another.
My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: “what did you say about me?” Her: “I said you were fat, mama, im sorry” Me: “let’s talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It’s not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?” Her: “yes! I have some here on my tummy” Me: “that’s right! So do I and so does your brother!” Her brother: “I don’t have any fat, I’m the skinniest, I just have muscles” Me: “actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts.” Her brother: ” oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me” Me: “Yes, that’s true. Some people have a lot, and others don’t have very much. But that doesn’t mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: “yes, mama” Me: “so can you repeat what I said” Them: “yes! I shouldn’t say someone is fat because you can’t be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it’s okay to have different fat” Me: “exactly right!” Them: “can we go back to the pool now?” Me: no
