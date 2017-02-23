Here’s the top ten of the most boring jobs

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.23

Legal professions are the most boring jobs. It has been unveiled by a study by Emolument, a consulting society in Great Britain, that has listed the top ten of most boring jobs in ten countries. According to data, 81% of those who work in the legal sector are fed up. The repetitiveness of dull daily tasks in a junior lawyer’s working week, which mostly involve researching cases and rulings, is most likely to blame. Then, they are followed by no less tedious ones, such as those in the sectors of project management, finance control, consulting and accounting, bank, engineering, sales, that are listed from 2nd to 7th positon. At the end of the list, the funniest ones, those belonging to the sectors of HR, education, executive management and research and development.

