Here young kids pay the price of scholastic competition from elementary school

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.08

Anxiety over scholastic perfomance starts very early in British kids. SAT tests seem to be the culprit. And differently than tests in other European countries that start later, these tests in England given periodically already in Elementary school. And, they have become so difficult that they cause a great deal of stress even in very young children. At least this is the snapshot that has emerged from the extremely authoritative Commission on Education established by the House of Commons. Which issued a report that warns against the negative effects of these exams on learning in general and on the mental health of British students. Not only because of a difficulty level that is too high for the age of the students, but also because the two subjects that are in question, English and Math, are studied extensively in school and at home, at the expense of other subjects, and catching up becomes impossible. This critical situation was confirmed by a maxi-study performed on a vast sample of students, by the national research organization called The Key. Which shed light on the fact that as high as 80% of the teachers interviewed, found that as the SAT exams approached, their students exhibited stress-related problems (such as insomnia or attentional difficulties). And they highlighted the 78% increase in anxiety and panic attacks over the last 2 years.