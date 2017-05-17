Here the professionalism is a guarantee among the younger practitioners

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.17
If you have doubts about trusting new doctors, you might change your mind after reading a recent Harvard study. From which emerged data pertaining to patients over-65 taken care of in the hospital by very young physicians, where there was an average death rate of 10,8% was recorded. Against 12,1% among those who were treated by doctors more advanced in years. The American experts were able to produce these results after having analyzed the number of deaths among 730, 000 patients, within 30 days of here admission in the hospital. The patients were followed by 19,000 doctors, in the period between 2011 – 2014 in various hospitals throughout the U.S. Even if the study is not sufficient from demonstrating a cause-effect correlation between the age of the physician and risk of death, the authors concluded that younger doctors with less experience but more recent training, tend to be more decisive and make more immediate decisions prior to intervening.

