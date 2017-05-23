Here refugees work rather than twiddle their thumbs

Related:

Immigration: glass half empty or half full To explain why immigration is such an important card played by right-wing populists and why analysts, each convinced of their explanations, continue to haggle, without consensus, is a difficult task, but not an impossible one. Take for example, the two viewpoints on the issue represented, on one hand, by Mckinsey

Stores close but flea markets run by immigrants increase There are always more flea markets run by immigrants in Italy. The number has increased by 30% in the last four years. Italy's capital for these types of markets is Naples. At least, this is the snapshot that has emerged from Unioncamere-InfoCamere, Italy's Association representing the Chambers of Commerce, from

Italian agriculture is booming again thanks to immigrants They are not only migrant workers, but also bosses of agricultural operations. The immigrants from outside the EU have seen a complete reversal of the role they play in Italian agricultural businesses: 12,000 heads of agricultural businesses and 128,000 employees (to which 192,000 foreigners from within the EU can be

How many foreign business owners are there in Emilia-Romagna In the Emilia-Romagna Region the number of foreign business owners is increasing. In 10 years (2005-2015) it has even quadrupled, passing from 10 thousand to over 37 thousand, or 15.8% of the regional total. A higher percentage than the national one which stops at 13.5%. As far as the type

More work opportunities for migrant farmers The number of migrant workers in the agricultural sector admitted in Italy, in 2017, increased. Passing from 13,000 in 2016 to the actual 17,000 for seasonal work and from 4,600 to 5,750 for the conversions of seasonal work permits into residence permits for employment, which will allow many farms to