Here, lose and find a job almost in same day

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.23

Losing one’s job might not be such a big problem if it takes less than 8 weeks to find another one. That seems to be the job scenario in Singapore. Where employment opportunities are destroyed and re-built to a rhythm that no other country in the world can match. According to a special classification created by Bloomberg, even in Australia, an advanced country hat finds itself in good economic health, it takes at least 17 weeks to find a new career path. And Singapore’s mobility includes more jaded workers as well. As many as 98% of the over-62 population who lost their jobs, reported having found a new one within 2 months. Which might explain why the South-east Asian City-State boasts an impressive unemployment rate that vascillates between 2.1% and 3%.