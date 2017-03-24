Here is why they call them “prestigious diseases”

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.24

To have a brilliant career, it is better to treat patients with serious diseases. At least that is what doctors in Norway seem to think. According to a long-term study in the country (+20 years) on healthcare personnel, the white coats preferred to deal with patients with leuckemia, brain tumors or heart attacks. Illnesses that these “super-doctors” define as “prestigious” because they allow them to demonstrate their talent in trying to save these patients’ lives. And, this is the reason why for this special, not widely shared classification, at the bottom of the list are “less appealing” illnesses such as depression, liver cirrhosis, and fibromyalgia. All of them are pathologies that, despite having serious effects on patients’ health, do not give enough opportunity to those who want to show off their skills with scalpel in hand.