Here is why obligatory vaccines are necessary

Here is why obligatory vaccines are necessaryby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.20
The high coverage of immunizations in Italy up until 2012 contributed to a significant decrease in the incidence of certain illnesses. Including the elimination of polio and diphtheria. At least, this is one of the facts, among others, that Italy’s Institute of Health (ISS), published in its report presented to the Senate’s Hygiene Commission. In which it explains clearly why it is necessary to make 12 vaccines obligatory by a mandate in force as of June 8th of this year. The report also pointed a finger against the “anti-vaccine” movement throughout Italy, ”it is the immunization program itself that brought about the almost total elimination of some illnesses, and, therefore, a perception that the danger of contagion was minimal, which, in turn, contributed to the opposition to vaccines for ideological or religious reasons”. A situation that, starting with 2013, provoked a progressive and inexorable trend of vaccinating children less and less, independently of whether or not the vaccine was obligatory or recommended, to the point that the coverage fell below the necessary level of 95%.
