Here is the story of my life with endometriosis

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.24

It took 3 years for Simone Nathan to put a name to her increasingly disabling symptoms: endometriosis. Simone, a personal trainer from Sidney, Australia, was forced to undergo a host of tests, from colonscopia to endoscopia and numerous visits with medical specialists, before the doctors understood why her stomach was always swolen as if she were 6 months pregnant. But that was not the only symptom. The pain in her pelvic area was so severe, it left her in bed for days and seriously compromised her life with her partner. In fact, intimacy with her husband became a nightmare, due to the endless daily problems she had to face. Until her pathology became known (which consists of the endomitrium grown outside of the uterus) and Simone underwent a surgical intervention to remove some tissue. Today, she has a great following on the social networks and feels much better. But, she decided to tell her fans about her odyssey to increase awareness of the disease, especially among women.