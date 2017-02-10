Here is the Smart Pillow that fights insomnia

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.10

Night time will no longer be a nightmare for insomnia sufferers. Soon to be launched is the first intelligent pillow created for those who have trouble falling asleep. Somnox, has the shape of a peanut and was designed to literally be hugged by the person who wants go back to sleeping the way he/she used to. Once in contact with the individual’s body, the pillow’s special sensors keep track of the most important factors and elaborate a “diagnosis”: quality of breathing, and most of all the alternating phases of waking and sleeping. The next phase of this revolutionary instrument is the simulation of normal breathing: it moves, imitating the activities of the lungs. In this way, the person who is hugging it closely begins to adapt to its rhythm and relax his/her muscles, falling asleep in a short amount of time. The efficacy of this method, explain the researchers at Delft University of Technology, who patented the pillow, rests with the fact that it is tailored to each individual’s needs.