Here is the law introducing the Inclusion Welfare Assistance

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.09

Green light of the Italian Senate to the Inclusion Welfare Assistance (Reddito di Inclusione). Today, in fact, the new rules against poverty, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July, received the final ok. This new measure comes from a regional test of the Support for Active Inclusion (SIA, Sostegno per l’inclusione attiva) and provides a monthly sum to those in need who agree to engage in specific actions and behaviors ranging from civic responsibility to the commitment in finding a job. This results, for example, in taking professional training courses or go to professional school and in accepting employment opportunities offered them.