Here is the Italian Region with the highest number of detainees

by Roberta Lunghini - 2016.12.22

Lombardy is the Italian region with the highest number of detainees. They are 8,000, with an increase of 10% in one year. Even at national level there has been a significant increase: from 52,000 of 31 December 2015 to more than 55,000 of 30 November 2016. Against a maximum capacity of 49 thousand units. The prison overcrowding, as pointed out by the CNCA of the Lombardy Region, remains an unsolved problem in this country. Although the European Union has convicted the Italian Government for the inhuman and degrading conditions in which the prison population lives, little or nothing has been done. Furthermore, the difficulties related to social reintegration still remain: about 1 detainee out of 4, after the release from prison, does not know where to go.