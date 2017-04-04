Here is the first book by the young “B.Livers”

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.04

Starting from today, the first book by the “B.Livers” is available in the Italian bookstores. They are young people with serious chronic diseases, like cancer or Hiv, who fight their illness with creativity. The publication is edited by Sperling & Kupfer and contains their thoughts, anxieties, love stories and emotions as teenagers. But it also tells the story of the project called “B.Live” and of the birth of their monthly magazine “Il Bullone” (“The Bolt”). It is a newspaper that talks about important issues such as environment, food, health, economy, and so on, to raise awareness on the responsibility to work together in order to build a better world.

