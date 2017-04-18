Here is how to receive a bonus for your kids’ sports programs

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.18

In Italy, the investment in a child’s sports program can be written off as a tax reduction. The National Revenue Agency recently distributed a circular letter with the guidelines for individuals who would like to take advantage of this when filing their 2016 tax returns: here they can find out exactly how to receive this bonus. The deduction allowable is 19% of a maximum expense of €210 put towards an annual membership to a sporting club/association, pool, or other amateur sports facilities open to young people between the ages 5 – 18. To be able to receive the bonus, it is important to remember that one must furnish all relevant documentation regarding payment to the appropriate facility. And the following information will also be requested:

• name (first and last) of physical person, or name of company or legal entity making claim, with appropriate tax identification number/fiscal code; address of residence; fiscal code of the sports structure (association, club, etc);

• reason for payment (membership, dues, etc.);

• type of sport;

• amount paid;

• and relative data pertaining to the child; as well as fiscal code of the parent making the payment.