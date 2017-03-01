Here is how horticultural therapy helps individuals with Alzheimer’s

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.01

One of the most effective non-pharmacological therapies for the psycho-physical well-being of individuals with Alzheimer’s is Horticultural Therapy. The cure of the garden offers two advantages. It offers the individual with dementia the opportunity to maintain his/her independence as long as possible, by stimulating cognitive functions, attention, and the ability to plan certain actions. In addition, it also helps fight against a disturbance that comes from being in closed places. Which, in these individuals occurrs often, due to their being in small, indoor spaces for long periods of time, due to concerns about their safety and/or motor instability. Horticultural Therapy can also help limit episodes of “wandering”, as highlighted by the Italian Alzheimer’s Disease Center, Villaggio Amico, of Milan. Here, they have put into action a number of these types of programs. Of which, there is the garden of memory, where patients and family members can relax together and have their senses stimulated by the aromatic plants that the patients have cultivated.