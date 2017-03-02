Here is how future moms in Italy can obtain €800 bonus

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.02

In Italy, a bonus for future moms has been approved. A bonus of €800 is available to women with legal residency in Italy (Italian or foreign born). This benefit was approved with the Budget Act of 2017, and access is granted according to the following conditions:

- 7th month of pregnancy has concluded;

- birth of child already having occurred, even if before the conclusion of the 8th month of pregnancy;

- adoption of national or international minor child, with proof of definitive sentence;

- national or international arrangement for foster care, pre-adoption.

The Italian social security institute (INPS) published the specifics regarding the terms and means by which interested parties can apply for this incentive.