Here is how a deaf person can be a job coach

Here is how a deaf person can be a job coachby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.26
Lauren Mackiewicz is a perfect example of how someone can transform his/her disability into a professional talent. This 32-year old American is partially deaf and wears hearing aids when speaking with others. His job consists of being a Job Coach at Easterseals, an organization in New Jersey that is particularly interested in helping deaf individuals find work in line with their skill levels. Lauren’s condition does not keep him from communicating easily with those who need his assistance. He simply reads their lips or uses sign language. Not to mention email, videophones, or Glide, a very popular app among deaf users, that consists of video messaging. “I think of my deafness as a gift that can actually serve to help me work with my clients. It’s not always easy, but I try to meet each challenge with a positive attitude” – affirms Lauren.
