Here inmates sing in a chorus to find employment

Related:

Women incarcerated for a drug offense on the increase worldwide The number of women incarcerated for a drug offense is increasing worldwide. The global female prison population, in fact, has risen by 50% in the last 15 years while the general prison population by only 20%. Drug offences are the main cause of this increase, with many cases of excessively Read More.

Individuals in house arrest are allowed to take kids to school In Italy, a parent under house arrest cannot be automatically denied the right to take his/her kids to school. For this reason, the Supreme Court overturned a previous sentence by a Surveillance Judge who had denied the request of an individual under house arrest to leave home, merely to take Read More.

England is planning prisoner retirement homes Overcrowding is just one of the problems of UK prisons. Now aging prisoners and increased healthcare needs can also be added to the list. The number of prisoners has tripled over the last 15 years. Which, in part is due to longer life expectancy. But not only. There has also Read More.

How many children with imprisoned parents are there in Italy In Italy, children with imprisoned parents are more than 100,000. This is a very delicate topic which is being discussed in Naples at the International Conference “Supporting children with imprisoned parents: A cross-sectoral approach benefiting all”, organized by the Italian Association 'Bambinisenzasbarre' and Children of Prisoners Europe (COPE). This is Read More.

Roman students help inmates earn a college degree Each week in Roman prisons, Rebibbia and Regina Coeli, groups of students arrive to help inmates study university subjects. They act as tutors and assist them in preparing for exams. With surprising results. The initiative called “Diritti in carcere” (Rights in Prison) was launched by one of Rome’s principle universities, Read More.