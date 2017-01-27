Here are the Valentine’s Day gifts created by young Italians with disabilities

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.27

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to support disabled people’s creativity. On “e-Anffas“, the website for solidarity shopping by the Italian National Association of Families of People with intellectual and/or relational disabilities (Anffas), in fact, you can find many love gifts created by people with disabilities for this occasion: jewels , boxes, frames, jams, decorated cups and many other products ideal to show your feelings to your beloved one and make Valentine’s Day a truly special moment. All with a noble purpose: to help stimulate and encourage creativity, art and craft skills of people with disabilities, helping the creation of models of self-sustaining and self-promoted business activities.